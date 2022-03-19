WATCH: Brief track record of disgruntled PTI MNAs

Opposition parties, including the PPP and the united PDM alliance, have launched a full forced offensive to succeed its motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan. A number of PTI MNAs have also jumped on the opposition’s bandwagon.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MNAs claim to change sides due to bad governance of the PTI government. But, their political history and track record shows otherwise.

Let us have a detailed look at the political background of the disgruntled PTI MNAs.

MNA Nuzhat Pathan joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in 2002, she switched to Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam(PML-Q) in 2008, Pakistan Muslim League Hum-khayal (Likeminded) in 2011 before joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2016.



Another Estranged PTI MNA Rana Qasim Noon was a member of PML-Q in 2002, he switched to PML-N in 2013 and PTI in 2018.

PTI MNA Ahmed Hussain Dehar used to be in PPP in 2008, he switched to PML-N in 2013 before becoming a member of PTI in 2018.

Ramesh Kumar also used to be a member of PML-Q in 2002, he shifted to PML-N in 2013 and PTI in 2018.

Another one of the estranged PTI MNA Raja Riaz was a PPP worker since 1993 and he switched his loyalties to PTI in 2016.

Basit Sultan Bukhari used to be a PML-Q member in 2002, he transferred to PML-N in 2013 and then to the PTI in 2018.

Another disgruntled MNA of the PTI Noor Alam Khan used to be a member of PPP in 2008 and he shifted to PTI in 2018.

Also Read:‘Turncoats, come back,’ Sheikh Rasheed appeals to disgruntled PTI MPs

Another MNA Abdul Ghaffar Watto used to be in the PPP for a long period of time, before contesting the 2018 elections independently and then joining the PTI.

Wajiha Qamar, who contested the 2013 elections independently and the 2018 election on PTI’s ticket, lost both times. She was then nominated for a special woman’s seat by the PTI.

Former interim Prime Minister Balkh Sher Mazari’s son Riaz Mazari contested the 2018 polls as an independent candidate but joined the PTI after being elected.

Comments