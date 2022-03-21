Monday, March 21, 2022
Web Desk

PTI MNAs from Sindh meet PM, express confidence in his leadership

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s National Assembly members from Sindh on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Federal Miniser Pervez Khattak, Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi were also present in the meeting.

The National Assembly members from Sindh Aftab Siddiqui, Saif ur Rehman, Ataullah, Akram Cheema, Fahim Khan, Aslam Khan, Alamgir Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Capt. Jameel, Aftab Jahangir, Saima Nadeem and Nusrat Waheed met the prime minister.

Special Assistant to PM Amir Doggar also attended the meeting in which the MNAs expressed their full confidence over Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The parliament members also discussed various development projects of the federal government in Karachi in the session.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his aides holding meetings with the legislators of the PTI and the members of the allied parties to muster support and foil the opposition parties’ no-trust move against his government.

