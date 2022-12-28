PTI MPs to meet NA speaker tomorrow for verification of resignations

ISLAMABAD: A meeting between PTI lawmakers and National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has been scheduled on Thursday for the personal verification of party MNAs’ resignations, ARY News reported quoting NA spokesperson.

Taking to Twitter, the NA spokesperson said that former PTI chief whip Malik Amir Dogar and Raja Ashraf had a telephonic conversation today where matters related to the resignations of MNAs came under discussion.

“The speaker told Dogar that both he and the deputy speaker were present in their offices and were waiting for PTI MNAs,” he said.

اسپیکر راجہ پرویز اشرف کا پاکستان تحریک انصاف کہ چیف وہپ ملک عامر ڈوگر سے رابطہ

اسپیکر نے انکو بتایا کہ وہ اور ڈپٹی اسپیکر اپنے آفس میں صبح سے موجود ہیں اور تحریک انصاف کے ممبران کے منتظر ہیں_

باہمی مشاورت سے پی ٹی آئی کل صبح 11:30 بجے سپیکر چیمبر میں ان سے ملاقات کرے گی_ pic.twitter.com/4v2tophkwK — National Assembly of 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) December 28, 2022

“After mutual consultation, it has been decided that PTI lawmakers will meet the speaker in his chamber at 11:30 tomorrow (Thursday).”

Earlier, PTI members postponed their appearance before the NA speaker for the confirmation of the resignations tendered by the MNAs due to the “non-availability” of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The National Assembly Sunday announced a clear policy regarding the confirmation of resignations of the PTI members, according to which, every party MNA had to personally confirm his resignation.

NA Secretariat wrote a letter to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in response to his letter regarding the acceptance of MNAs’ resignations.

The NA speaker had invited PTI MNAs for verification of their resignation in pursuance of Paragraph(b)of Sub-Rule(2)of Rule 43 of Rules of Procedure & Conduct of Business in NA, 2007.

The letter mentioned that MNAs of PTI were earlier invited in the Chamber of NA speaker for verification of resignation from 06th to 10th June 2022 but none of them came for verification of their resignation.

