‘PTI MNAs to be barred from attending NA session’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs will not be allowed to attend today’s National Assembly (NA) session, sources within the assembly secretariat said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day it was reported that the 43 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, who were restored following the LHC ruling, decided to attend today’s NA session.

The assembly secretariat sources said they have not received the written copy of the LHC order, therefore the PTI lawmakers cannot be allowed to attend the NA session.

On the other hand, Speaker NA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the decision on the matter will be taken after consultation with the law experts.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PTI MNAs would gather at the chamber of the Senate’s opposition leader chamber and will wait for Imran Khan’s call to attend today’s lower house session.

LHC order

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs and restrained the by-polls in those constituencies.

The LHC issued directives on a plea filed by Riaz Fatyana, Nasarullah Khan, and other PTI leaders challenging the acceptance of their resignations as MNAs by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

In the petition, the PTI leaders accused the NA speaker of accepting resignations to ‘politically victimize’ the opponents. They pleaded with the court to nullify the decision of speaker Raja Pervaiz Asharaf and the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

