PTI–Achakzai alliance faces strain over NA leadership: sources

ISLAMABAD: A rift has reportedly developed between Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership over the issue of the National Assembly Opposition Leader, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to sources, Achakzai expressed anger at PTI leaders for continuing with Omar Ayub as Opposition Leader until the court’s stay order is lifted.

Mahmood Achakzai chief, reportedly refused a proposal from PTI leaders, who had suggested that he publicly thank PTI founder Imran Khan in a press conference and inform the media that he would not accept the Opposition Leader’s position until the legal hurdles were cleared.

Sources added that Achakzai turned down the suggestion and, upset with the party’s stance, left for Balochistan. In response, he told PTI leaders that “You people don’t even want me to become the Opposition Leader.”

When contacted for comment, Mahmood Khan Achakzai declined to give any official statement on the matter.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf suspended nominations for the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and Senate.

The party’s political committee had said that the nomination of Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Azam Swati as leaders of the opposition in the NA and the Senate had been halted.

“No new nominations will be made until the appeals of Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz being decided,” the PTI committee said.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that the party leadership stood by the side of the present opposition leaders. “PTI’s founder has proposed new names as opposition leaders,” Salman Akram said.

“We hope that the court will decide the matter in our favour,” Raja said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was reportedly facing internal divisions over party founder Imran Khan’s decision to nominate Mahmood Achakzai as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

According to sources, several PTI leaders have raised objections to the proposal, suggesting that the party already has several capable members who could assume the role.

The issue was discussed in PTI’s political and parliamentary committees, where a number of members voiced reservations.

