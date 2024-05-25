PTI moves court against CDA operation at party’s secretariat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) operation at party’s central secretariat, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition, filed by Omar Ayub, Shoaib Shaheen, and Amer Baloch, urged the court to declare the CDA’s demolition order illegal.

The petition names the Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner, Chairman CDA, IG, and others as respondents.

Reacting to the CDA operation, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lamented the demolition of a portion of party’s Central Secretariat.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan lambasted the authorities for ‘violating’ the sanctity of his party’s Central Secretariat in the federal capital.

“In a democracy, the central office of a party is sanctified,” he said, terming the bulldozing of central office a “cowardly act”. He alleged that the Central Secretariat was demolished without any ‘reasons or prior notice’.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) demolished and sealed PTI’s Central Secretariat in Islamabad‘s sector G8/4.

As per the CDA officials statement, a large-scale encroachment was established by occupying land adjacent to the plot.

Despite several warnings and notices, including ones issued on November 19, 2020, February 22, 2021, June 14, 2022, and September 4, 2023, the violations were not addressed, while on May 10, 2024, the CDA issued orders to seal the plot, the CDA spokesperson added.