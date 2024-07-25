PTI moves IHC against sealing of its Islamabad office

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the decision of Municipal Corporation to seal its Islamabad office in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub has approached the High Court against the sealing of the PTI office.

Omar Ayub filed a petition in the court after undergoing biometric verification. He stated that he has come to challenge the Municipal Corporation’s decision to seal the party office.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence. The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with the party.

During the raid, the Islamabad police seized computers and records from the PTI central office, which are now part of the ongoing investigation.

In previous development, CDA had sealed the office, located in Islamabad’s G-8 sector, for ‘violating building rules’.

As part of an anti-encroachment operation, a portion of the party headquarters was demolished, while the political party’s office was sealed.

However, the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was reopened following Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders.