PTI moves LHC over reshuffle in Punjab bureaucracy

LAHORE: The PTI has moved Lahore High Court to halt the caretaker government of Punjab from transfers and postings in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Hamad Azhar have been among 13 from the party ranks who have filed a petition in the high court challenging reshuffle in the Punjab bureaucracy.

Petitioners have made the federal government, the election commission, caretaker government and principal secretary to the Governor as respondents in the case.

“Caretaker government has been installed for delimitations and holding general elections,” according to the petition. “The constitution and the law not allows the caretaker setup to reshuffle the Punjab bureaucracy,” petitioners said.

They pleaded to the court to halt the caretaker government from postings and transfers and declare the reshuffle as null and void.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had banned the transfers, postings and new developments projects in Punjab after installing the caretaker set-up.

A complete ban was imposed on transfers, postings and new development projects across the country, according to the letter issued by the provincial election commissioner.

