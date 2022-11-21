PTI moves resolution in Sindh assembly against Imran Khan attack

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday moved a resolution in Sindh assembly against the former Prime Minister PM and PTI chairman assassination attempt, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI MPAs have moved a resolution in Sindh assembly against assassination attempt on Imran khan, Arshad Sharif Murder case and Azam Swati’s custodial torture.

The resolution states that Arshad Sharif’s killing was not accidental it is a murder case as he was receiving threats. A commission comprised of senior supreme court judges should investigate this case.

The commission should also investigate the attempted assassination attack on PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and the custodial torture of Senator Azam Swati.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted the resolution to secretary Sindh assembly Umer Farooq.

Earlier, the National Assembly (NA) has unanimously passed a resolution to strongly condemn the killing of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Pakistan’s senior journalist and renowned anchor Arshad Sharif was martyred in a shooting incident near Nairobi, Kenya late on Sunday night.

It is pertinent to know that unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

