PTI moves SC against Punjab governor

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday moved the SC seeking contempt of court proceedings against Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, CM Hamza Shehbaz and Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

The petition that was filed by PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal, stated that the Punjab governor violated court orders by administering oath to cabinet members.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had allowed Hamza to work as “trustee” chief minister till today and barred him from making any major decisions.

However, the fate of the cabinet, along with that of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, depended on the Apex Court’s final ruling in the case.

Meanwhile, the coalition government today announced to boycott the court proceedings after the Supreme Court (SC) rejected to form a full bench for hearing the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker ruling case.

While addressing a press conference at the Prime Minister’s House, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they raised a demand for the supremacy of law and justice in the country.

