PTI MPA Amjad Afridi remanded into police custody

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Amjad Afridi to police on two-day physical remand, ARY News reported.

Afridi along with his two brothers was arrested in Karachi for allegedly possessing a weapon and ballot papers during the vote count in the second phase of local government (LG) elections.

ATC Karachi has also sought a medical report of PTI MPA from the police till January 18.

PTI leader – named Amjad Afridi – was arrested in Karachi on Sunday for “waving weapon and possessing ballot book”. The police have also shared the video of Amjad Afridi’s arrest.

In a statement, the police said the PTI leader threatened the polling staff and interfered in official work. “He [Afridi] also exhibited weapons and was possessing ballot books,” the police added.

Meanwhile, another PTI MPA – Adeel Ahmed – was also arrested from Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony for ‘snatching’ ballot papers from polling staff. Adeel Ahmed was shifted to Shah Faisal police station.

