PTI MPA Bilal Gaffar quits party, politics as exodus continues

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Karachi, Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar, has quit the party and politics May 9 violence, wherein military installations including Corps Commander House in Lahore were attacked, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a video message, Bilal Ghaffar – who is a member of Sindh Assembly from Karachi – said that he was quitting PTI and politics as he strongly condemned the May 9 riots.

“As a Pakistani, I cannot even think of harming state institutions”, he said, adding that the Pakistan Army has made sacrifices for this country. “Such incidents should not happen in politics,” he added.

He also demanded an independent probe into May 9 incidents, calling for stern action against those responsible.

However, Ghaffar said, he would continue to play his positive role for the betterment of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered two huge blows as former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and former Punjab minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan quit the party over May 9 violence.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.