PTI MPA demands action against Aamir Liaquat over MQM remarks

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Raja Azhar has written a letter to the party leadership to take “disciplinary action” against MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain over the latter’s recent remarks about the MQM and its founder Altaf Hussain.

In the letter addressed to PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, the lawmaker from Karachi’s PS-97 stated that a video of Aamir Liaquat lately went viral, wherein he was purportedly talking about his association with the MQM and expressing solidarity with MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

“Despite the above mentioned reference video, previously on number of occassions the said MNA against the party policy used abusive language towards the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and specifically against Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he wrote in his letter.

He demanded that the party take appropriate disciplinary action against Aamir as per party rules and regulations.

