PTI MPA gets bail from Karachi court after arrest warrants issued

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Shahzad Awan after his arrest warrants were issued by another court for torturing citizens and manhandling women, ARY NEWS reported.

The court while approving the bail plea of Malik Shahzad Awan directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 besides also appearing before the trial court and extending cooperation during the investigation process.

A challan into the case against the PTI MPA said that he along with two others entered the residence of a citizen and hit his son with a Kalashnikov and injured him besides also manhandling women.

While arguing the case, the plaintiff in the case against MPA Malik Shahzad Awan said that three investigation officers have been replaced in the case registered at Madina Colony area.

“The session court has rejected a police report and directed to launch a thorough probe into the allegations,” the complainant said adding that two of the suspects are absconding and included Imran Shah and Qaiser.

Malik Shahzad Awan has been elected as a member of the Sindh Assembly on a PTI ticket from PS-116 constituency in Karachi and had remained in news over his disagreement with the party over ticket allocation in NA-249 and in other matters.

