PTI MPA quits Sindh Assembly seat

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Saeed Afridi has resigned from his Sindh Assembly seat over ‘personal engagements’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, PTI leader Saeed Afridi sent his resignation letter to former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

Saeed Afridi said that he was resigning from the Sindh Assembly seat due to personal engagements.

Earlier in June, the PML-N-led federal government agreed to issue phase-wise approval of resignations tendered by PTI MNAs.

According to details, the ruling coalition has formulated a strategy on the issue of the resignation of the PTI MNAs. Sources said that attempts were underway to convince 25 to 30 PTI MNAs to take back their resignations.

In April, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had decided to resign from National Assembly after former prime minister Imran Khan said that he would not sit in the assemblies.

PTI members after approval of the party’s leadership tendered their resignations from the National Assembly. PTI MNA Murad Saeed was the first PTI MNA who submitted his resignation to the National Assembly’s speaker.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had been elected Speaker of the lower house unopposed after his predecessor Asad Qaiser tendered his resignation ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan.

