PTI MPA Raja Azhar says ‘police using delaying tactics to release workers’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Raja Azhar has complained that Karachi police department was using delaying tactics to release the workers who were detained during the party’s protest, ARY News reported on Friday.

More than a dozen of PTI workers were arrested by the Karachi police during the protest against the gun attack on the party chief Imran Khan in Wazirabad during the long march. MPA Azhar also sustained injuries during the baton-charge and tear gas shelling restored to by the police contingents.

MPA Raja Azhar reached the Artillery Medan police station to release the arrested PTI activists. The PTI lawmaker said that he is sitting in the police station for over 1.5 hours in wounded condition.

He said that police officials were using delaying tactics to release the detained workers. Police said that 16 persons were arrested who were participating in the PTI protest.

Earlier in the day, Karachi police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge to disperse PTI protestors on the arterial Sharea Faisal.

PTI workers in large numbers gathered at Sharea Faisal near FTC Fly-over to protest against the gun attack on Imran Khan during the long march in Wazirabad.

Heavy contingents of police force deployed at the arterial road to stop the advancement of the PTI protestors. Police officials tried to stop the PTI activists from holding their protest on the road.

The PTI workers refused the police call and started advancing on the Sharea Faisal after removing barricades.

Later, the police started baton-charge and fired tear gas shells in an effort to disperse the PTI workers near Regent Plaza. The police officials also carried out aerial firing to stop the PTI workers.

Many women and children were affected by the tear gas shelling. Several PTI workers including women were arrested by the Karachi police.

PTI Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Raja Azhar got injured due to a stampede after the police baton-charge. MPA Raja Azhar also sustained injuries during police shelling and later he was shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

