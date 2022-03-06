PTI MPAs unhappy against Buzdar consult over their political move

LAHORE: A group of estranged PTI members of Punjab Assembly, unhappy against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s policies, has become active, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, over two dozen members of the provincial legislature have initiated mutual consultations to discuss their political move.

“These unhappy MPAs are expected to meet the Jahangir Tareen group soon,” according to sources.

“We have to do something, as Usman Buzdar not trying to solve the problems,” the members of the like-minded group opined.

“The situation could reach to the extent of no-confidence move, if the problems were not attended,” the group’s members have said.

Earlier, the opposition’s bid to bring no-trust move against the government seemingly lost its momentum as despite flurry of on and off camera meetings with allies and Jahangir Tareen group, none of them had assured their support.

Sources privy to the matter, said that Jahangir Tareen has not yet given any clarity to opposition regarding support for their no-trust move.

“After getting disappointed from allies and Jahangir Tareen, the opposition has started to directly approach members of the treasury in the assembly for their support,” they said.

