PTI, MQM-P hold another round of talks on no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) have held another round of talks ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A delegation of the PTI leaders including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, federal minister Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi reached the residence of MQM-P’s minister Aminul Haque at the Parliament Lodges. The meeting was continued for one hour.

MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui led the talks along with Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Aminul Haque, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Javed Hanif.

They discussed the current political situation and the no-confidence motion. The MQM-P leaders said that they will not accept any undemocratic decisions nor support it. They added that the political party will take the final decision in accordance with the democratic norms and in national interests.

MQM-PPP meeting

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) had paved way for the meeting between Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

In a meeting with the Chaudhry brothers of PML-Q, the MQM-P had raised reservations, but the meeting was fixed by the Chaudhry brothers after talks with the former president Asif Ali Zardari, sources said.

They further said Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid to guarantee settlements between Pakistan People’s Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movment-Pakistan, if they reach consensus.

It may be noted that the PPP co-chairman had also offered a guarantee of PML-N to PML-Q, sources said.

Following the meeting with the PPP leadership, MQM-P on Monday had said they would decide about staying or leaving the government by keeping their ‘interests’ in view.

Comments