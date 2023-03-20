PTI mulls over changing date of Minar-e-Pakistan power show

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has mulled over changing the date of its Minar-e-Pakistan power show which was earlier scheduled for March 22, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PTI leadership mulled over holding its Minar-e-Pakistan power show on March 23 instead of March 22. PTI chairman Imran Khan and president Pervaiz Elahi held consultations regarding the date of the upcoming power show.

Sources told ARY News that PTI would submit an application to seek permission of its power show on March 23. Sources added that the government has not yet given written permission to the PTI for its public meeting scheduled for March 22.

Sources said that the political party will require at least three days for completing the preparations for the public meeting.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the caretaker Punjab government decided to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally on March 22 and warned that retaliatory action will be taken at Zaman Park if there is a siege during the public rally.

Well-informed sources said the Punjab government has decided to allow Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold a rally on March 22 in Lahore.

Sources said that vandalism will not be allowed in the city and if arson takes place, retaliatory action will be taken in Zaman Park.

Sources said that the police are considering not providing security to the public gathering of PTI and only Imran Khan will be given security as a former prime minister.

On Sunday, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would stage a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday (March 22).

