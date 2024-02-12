PTI mulls strategy to form govts in Punjab, KP and Centre

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started mulling over a strategy to form governments in Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after independent candidates secured lead in Feb 8 general elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a statement issued after the party’s core committee meeting, the PTI has constituted special committees to strategise on government formation in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The committee agreed to the early completion of the nomination process for important government and parliamentary positions as per the recommendations and strategies proposed by the committees.

The party lauded the people of Pakistan for ‘showcasing’ their political and democratic maturity by casting votes on February 8. “PTI will resist unethical efforts to hand over Pakistan to criminals,” it said.

A day earlier, PTI demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

According to PTI spokesperson, the CEC and ECP members should immediately resign from their posts for violating the constitution.

The spokesperson stated that after gaining a majority in the general election 2024, PTI has the right to form government in the center.

He maintained that PDM-2 is being imposed on Pakistan after rigged elections but people have rejected the dishonest parties through their vote.

Voting took place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly, and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

According to the results announced so far, independent candidates have managed to win 101 seats. It is worth mentioning that out of these 101 independent candidates, 92 are supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while nine are general independent candidates.

PML-N is in the second position with 75 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats. The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.