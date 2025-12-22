PTI must apologise before dialogue, says Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that dialogue is necessary for political stability but stressed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must first apologize to the nation for what he described as actions that damaged the country’s image globally.

Speaking on ARY News programme Aiteraz Hai, Atta Tarar accused PTI of running propaganda campaigns against the Pakistan Army and the Field Marshal, claiming these narratives were amplified through accounts allegedly operated from the UK and the US. He urged the party to publicly distance itself from such platforms.

Tarar said PTI has no viable option other than dialogue, adding that no political party or leader is greater than Pakistan. He criticized the mindset that links the country’s survival to a single individual, calling it dangerous for national integrity.

The information minister said Pakistan’s economy has stabilized and the country has moved beyond the threat of default. He added that Pakistan’s leadership, including the prime minister and the Field Marshal, is being appreciated internationally, especially after what he termed success against India, which he said restored global confidence in Pakistan.

On social media, Tarar clarified that the government has no intention of banning platforms, but wants tech companies to establish offices in Pakistan.

Commenting on PTI’s internal affairs, Atta Tarar claimed the party is facing severe internal divisions and does not allow freedom of expression within its ranks. He said leaders who attempt to meet the party founder will return with an even harsher narrative.

On foreign policy, Tarar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong stance on Palestine, stating that any decision regarding a Gaza peace force would align with international law and the wishes of the Palestinian people. He acknowledged the role of Alkhidmat Foundation and Jamaat-e-Islami in humanitarian efforts.

He also criticized accountability practices during PTI’s tenure, alleging misuse of power, and said the interior ministry has completed documentation in London for the return of a former PTI accountability aide to face cases in Pakistan.

Tarar concluded by saying that while politics is important, saving the country was the priority during critical moments, and development and reforms remain the core agenda of the current leadership.