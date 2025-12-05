Ikhtiar Wali Khan says choice must now be made between Pakistan, PTI founder

PESHAWAR: Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, said it is now “very clear” that we will have to choose between Pakistan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan.

Speaking to ARY News following the presser from DG-ISPR, he said political parties generally do not favour Governor’s Rule, but the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has changed significantly. He added that the same army that secured victory against India is now being targeted and the public is being incited against it.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan reiterated that from the beginning he has maintained that the Imran Khan “was never a politician, only a sportsman.” He criticised the PTI’s 13-year rule in KP, saying its performance has been “zero.”

He said a decision regarding PTI “should have been taken much earlier, but it was delayed unnecessarily.” According to him, PTI’s agenda has always been “something else,” alleging that several of its social media accounts are operated from India and Israel.

He further claimed that money India uses for conflict against Pakistan is being channelled toward PTI.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan also said the PTI founder’s sister appeared on Indian media and criticised Pakistan’s armed forces, calling it unacceptable.

He said he has repeatedly made it clear that Pakistan and the PTI founder “cannot go together,” and PTI must clarify its position; otherwise, “no option will remain.”

Ikhtiar Wali Khan added that Governor’s Rule is “not a big deal,” noting that PPP, JUI-F and other parties are government allies. However, he argued that PTI itself is creating conditions that could lead to Governor’s Rule—despite his own reservations about it.