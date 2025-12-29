PTI must keep its politics within constitutional limits, says Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Monday said that it will be better for the PTI to keep its politics within the ambit of the constitution.

“It is up to the PTI to decide if it intends dialogue or not,” PPP leader said here.

He said the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s statement has been an offer for the PTI, “the prime minister has also offered dialogue”.

Nayyar Bukhari quoting Bilawal Bhutto said that a long inning will be played along with the people.

He said Pakistan People’s Party has always followed the politics of reconciliation as the tense situation brings losses for the country and its people. “Only the politics of reconciliation could guide the country ahead”.

PPP leader also pointed out lack of harmony within the PTI ranks.