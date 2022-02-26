PTI names 33-member new core committee

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday unveiled its 33-member core committee, ARY News reported.

The formal notification was issued with the approval of the party chairperson, Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per notification, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Amir Mehmood Kayani, Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak and Shafqat Mehmood are also members of the committee.

Other members of the committee include Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Imran Ismail, Asad Qaiser, Saifullah Niazi, Qasim Khan Suri and Ali Amin Gandapur.

Ali Zaidi, Hamad Azhar, Mahmood Khan, Shireen Mazari and Usman Buzdar will also be part of the committee.

According to the notification, Chaudhry Sarwar, Ejaz Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, Mian Mahmood Rasheed, Sarwar Khan, Amir Dogar and Azam Swati were also appointed as members of the PTI core committee.

