PTI negotiating team allowed jail meeting with party founder today

RAWALPINDI: The PTI’s negotiating committee has been allowed visit to meet the party’s founder at 2:00 PM in jail on Sunday (today), citing sources ARY News reported.

“The government authorities in the last night contact with PTI leadership, informed them about the permission of meeting with the party’s founder in Adiala Jail,” sources said.

The party’s negotiating committee comprises of seven members will visit PTI’s founder in prison, sources said. “The party’s negotiators will consult with the founder about the third round of dialogue with the government,” sources added.

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday said that the opposition or the government didn’t contact him for convening the negotiating committees’ next meeting.

Sadiq said that the government will arrange the PTI’s negotiating committee’s meeting with the party’s founder, “It is not my responsibility”.

“The government and the allies should decide, if the meeting can be possible or not,” Sadiq said. “I had informed Asad Qaiser on January 04 in a telephonic conversation that their demand of meeting with the PTI founder in jail has been conveyed to the government,” Speaker said.

He said, “Whenever the sides will ask, I am ready to summon the meeting of negotiating committees on a notice of one or two days”.

Earlier, the Speaker on Wednesday responded to criticism from PTI leaders, stating that his role is to facilitate dialogue between the government and opposition, not to arrange Imran Khan’s meetings.

Ayaz Sadiq clarified that arranging Imran Khan’s meeting with party leaders is not his mandate or responsibility.