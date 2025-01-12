PTI negotiating team visits Adiala jail, consults with party founder

RAWALPINDI: The PTI’s negotiating committee’s meeting with the PTI’s founder Imran Khan has been underway in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Allama Nasir Abbas, Hamid Raza, Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser are attending the meeting. While two members of the negotiating team Hamid Khan and Salman Akram Raja could not reach Adiala jail.

“Today’s meeting with the party’s founder has been crucial and necessary for the ongoing talks with the government,”Allama Nasir Abbas earlier told the media.

Replying a question about the party founder’s signing on the NRO by a reporter, Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that the government is asking for the NRO, not the PTI’s founder. “If you have saw the NRO, share it,” Hamid Raza said.

Before the PTI’s negotiating team’s session with Imran Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur held a one-on-one meeting with the PTI’s founder for more than one hour.

The PTI’s negotiating committee was allowed visit to meet the party’s founder in jail today.

“The government authorities on Saturday night contacted with PTI leadership and informed them about the permission of meeting with the party’s founder in Adiala Jail,” sources said.

The party’s negotiating committee comprises of seven members will visit PTI’s founder in prison. “The party’s negotiators will consult with the founder about the third round of dialogue with the government,” sources added.

