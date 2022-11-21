PTI seeks NOC for sit-in at Faizabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday sought permission from the deputy commissioner of Islamabad to stage a sit-in at Faizabad on November 26, ARY News reported.

PTI Islamabad chapter president Ali Nawaz Awan filed the application with the DC Islamabad.

According to details, the party plans to stage a peaceful sit-in at Faizabad after their long march, under Imran Khan’s leadership, reaches Islamabad. The sit-in would be a continuation of the party’s Haqeeqi Azaadi long march.

The party has said PTI wants to stage a peaceful sit-in at Faizabad on November 26, the helicopter of former prime minister Imran Khan will land at Parade Ground Islamabad. The plea further stated that PTI had been protesting peacefully and on November 18, a peaceful rally was taken out in Islamabad with the permission of the administration.

Seeking NOC for the November 26 sit-in, Ali Nawaz Awan assured DC Islamabad that their protest will be peaceful.

In an important development, on November 18, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to file a fresh NOC plea for a sit-in in the federal capital.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the petitions filed by local traders and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf against and in favour of a long march and possible sit-in in Islamabad.

