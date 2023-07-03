PTI not in position to contest elections, says Zubair

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Muhammad Zubair said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not in a position to contest elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said that PTI is not in a position to contest elections irrespective of its chairman’s disqualification. If the PTI chairman is arrested and it will be because of his own actions, he added.

The PML-N leader said that everyone want to see PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister for the fourth time as he was unfairly disqualified. The environment is favorable for the former prime minister, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif came into power three times and was removed from power without proving him guilty, and was convicted in the hybrid regime.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Akram Cheema, who recently made party’s Karachi president, announced that he was parting ways with the PTI over the events of May 9.

In a press conference, Cheema – who had been a member of National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi – announced that he had resigned from the party’s position.

“I strongly condemn the attack on military installations on May 9. As a Pakistani, I demand that such people should be punished,” Cheema stated. “We should not fight with the institutions,” the ex-lawmaker added.