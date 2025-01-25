PTI not serious for talks, only want NRO, says Governor KP

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the PTI has not been serious for talks and only wants the NRO, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“I had said earlier that it is a drama, they are not serious for dialogue, they only want the NRO, which is not possible,” Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said.

The governor was commenting over the PTI’s decision to withdraw from the dialogue with the government.

Yesterday, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq summoned the 4th session of the negotiation committees of the government and the PTI on January 28 (Tuesday) at 11:45am in Committee Room 5 of the Parliament House.

He said the chief minister of KP using foul language against Maulana Fazlur Rehman while the PTI’s Chairman kneeling down in front of him. “Firstly, the PTI must avoid this duplicity and then talk,” he said.

Governor Kundi said that the courts are independent and will provide justice.

He said the freedom of media has been a right as well as a responsibility adding that the fake news must be avoided.