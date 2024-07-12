PTI notifies Sher Afzal Marwat’s suspension

ISLAMABAD: On directives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, the party suspended the basic party membership of Sher Afzal Marwat for over ‘violation’ of discipline and policies, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sher Afzar Marwat’s membership was suspended after he failed to satisfy the party leadership against show-cause notices issued to him.

An inquiry committee was formed after the PTI founder had authorised the party leadership to take action against those who violated the policy.

Sher Afzal Marwat has been suspended due to his consistent violation of party discipline and damaging statements against the leadership, a notification issued by PTI Secretary-General Omar Ayub read.

The notification added that Sher Afzal Marwat’s actions caused harm to the party and its leadership, and he has been unable to provide satisfactory explanations for his behavior.

“Sher Afzal Marwat ignored all the instructions of founder PTI, violated party discipline and continued to speak against the party leadership on social media and in public. His statements were wrong and caused damage to the party and he also made baseless allegations against PTI,” it read.

Earlier, the PTI issued a show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat for making irresponsible statements

As per details, the notice was issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and asked Marwat to explain his statements within three days, which have been deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.

The notice states that such statements are against the party’s discipline and violate the clear instructions of the party’s founder, Imran Khan, who has emphasized the importance of responsible behavior.

Marwat was warned that failure to respond or provide a satisfactory explanation may lead to further disciplinary action.