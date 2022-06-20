PTI observes black day against amended NAB law

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will observe black day today with former prime minister Imran Khan saying that the looters have amended NAB law to nullify corruption cases worth Rs1200 billion against them, ARY NEWS reported.

Heading a meeting over the passage of the accountability bill, the PTI chairman directed the party leaders to offer resistance against the amendment and further ordered Fawad Chaudhry to convey to the nation the conspiracy behind it.

The spokespersons of the party were also directed to bring the matter into debates during talk shows in order to highlight it effectively.

“I have been pointing out that their only purpose to ascend to power is getting an NRO-II and after changes in NAB law it is a formal process to bury accountability process in the country,” he said.

He lamented that allowing big thieves to loot national wealth is the major cause behind poverty in developing countries.

“On one hand they [the government] are unable to stabilize the country while on the other hand, they are bent on getting relief in corruption cases,” he said and lamented that the corrupt ruling lot has ruined the social values of the nation.

Khan said that he had struggled for 26 years for bringing the corrupt lot under the law and strengthening the accountability process and would now resist their move to get NRO at every level.

