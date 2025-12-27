PTI official puts question mark over proposed talks with Govt

LAHORE: PTI official Sheikh Waqas Akram has put question mark over proposed talks with the government, saying, “Party founder has already said, we will not engage the government”.

“We are even not ready to sit with the government people on television, how could we hold talks with them,” Waqas Akram, the PTI’s information secretary questioned.

He said, “the party founder’s tweets are final reference for me”. “When the party’s founder has said no talks with them, means no talks”.

The party founder has also said that if someone approaches for dialogue, the allies of Tehrik-e-Tahaffuz Aaeen Pakistan should talk, PTI official said.

“We will accept the decision of Mahmood Achakzai and Raja Nasir Abbas about holding or not holding talks,” Sheikh Waqa said.

“If someone wants to talk, our answer will be similar, which was given earlier,” PTI leader said.

He said the party’s chairman Gohar Ali is respectable for me, he has also said that we didn’t plead for talks. Salman Akram Raja also didn’t inform us anything about talks, he further said.

“I don’t know the woman who attended the protest in Bradford, she is not an official of the PTI,” Sheikh Waqas Akram said about the protest participant. “The PTI has nothing to do with such things,” he added.