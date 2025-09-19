PTI reacts to Pakistan Saudi Arabia defence agreement

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday welcomed the signing of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA).

In a statement shared on X, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said the party views the development as a reaffirmation of the historic and deeply — rooted in Islamic brotherhood, shared strategic interests, and longstanding mutual support.

“Strengthening defence and security cooperation between the two brotherly nations holds immense potential to positively contribute to both bilateral relations and regional stability,” the statement read.

Akram noted that PTI founder Imran Khan has always envisioned Pakistan as a nation that unites the Muslim world, builds cooperation among nations and advances the prospects of peace.

He added that Pakistan sees enhanced strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia as a critical step toward Muslim unity and collective security, emphasizing that for every Pakistani, the sanctity and protection of the Harmain-ul-Sharifain (the two Holy Mosques) is a core element of their faith.

According to the statement, PTI reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia and deeply values the Kingdom’s consistent support for the people of Pakistan.

“We believe that enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly countries will foster peace, stability, and prosperity not only for our two brotherly nations, but also for the wider region and the world”, the statement concluded.