PTI-P candidate’s car set ablaze on Jirga’s order

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A car of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s former minister Iqbal Wazir who is a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) led by Pervez Khattak, was set ablaze for ‘violating’ Jirga’s traditions, ARY News reported

Atmanzai Jirga in North Waziristan also imposed Rs2 million fine on Iqbal Wazir who is contesting from PK-103 on a ticket of PTI-P in the General Elections 2024.

The Atmanzai Jirga imposed the fine and ordered to set his car ablaze after finding him ‘guilty’ of violating the traditions of Jirga.

Iqbal Wazir is the PTI-P’s candidate from PK-103 (North Waziristan).

Read More: Pervez Khattak launches new political party

Earlier in July 2023, former Defense Minister Pervez Khattak launched a new political party under the name of PTI-Parlimentians (PTI-P).

Former chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with 57 former PTI lawmakers including former provincial minister, Ishtiaq, Shaukat Ali, Dr. Aasia Aad, Somi Falaknaz, Ziaullah Bangash, Ibrahim Khattak, Ahmed Hussain Shah, Javed Akbar and others are also part of the PTI-P.