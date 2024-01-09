PTI Parliamentarians unveil manifesto for election 2024

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) on Tuesday presented its manifesto for general elections 2024 which prioritized 27 key sectors, ARY News reported.

The PTI-P led by Pervez Khattak in its election manifesto vowed to give importance to education, health, police reforms and E-Business. Women empowerment, law and order and business friendly environment were also among the PTI-P manifesto.

According to the manifesto, no child should be left out of school or college and education cards will be issued. The standard of private and government schools will be unified. New schools will be built and there will be an education concept.

Deserving girls will be given scholarships while doctors will be regularized in MTI. The election manifesto also read that steps will be taken to reduce the prices of medicines.

Earlier in July 2023, former Khyber Pakhunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khttak launched the PTI-P, parting the ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.