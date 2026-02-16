PTI parliamentary party discusses internal concerns, overseas vloggers criticised

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting in the federal capital in which members voiced concerns over internal matters, including criticism of overseas-based YouTubers and discussions about party decision-making.

According to participants, several lawmakers expressed frustration at content creators operating from abroad, alleging that they were earning foreign currency while harming the party’s interests. During the meeting, criticism was also directed at PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan, with one member claiming recent developments were negatively affected by her actions.

Sources present at the meeting indicated a possibility that Raja Nasir Abbas could meet PTI founder Imran Khan in the coming days.

Debate also emerged over who should steer party decisions, family members or political leadership. PTI lawmaker Junaid Akbar said members had suggested that responsibility for key decisions be taken by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, adding that the issue was discussed in detail during the session.

Akbar noted that while the PTI founder’s family was understandably under strain, Imran Khan had previously delegated decision-making authority to both opposition leaders. “We must decide whose guidance to follow and who will make the decisions,” he said.

The meeting reflects ongoing internal deliberations within PTI as the party navigates organisational and political challenges.

PTI Founder’s Medical Report Obtained

Earlier, a medical report on the eye condition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, was obtained by ARY News, detailing findings of a medical board examination conducted on February 15, 2026.

According to the report, the medical board assessed Imran Khan during a visit to Adiala Jail and later briefed party leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) between 9:00pm and 10:20pm the same day.

Imran Khan’s personal physicians, Dr. Asim Yusuf and Dr. Khurram Mirza, were also briefed by phone for over 25 minutes. Both the leaders and doctors expressed satisfaction and confidence in the treatment plan.

The report was compiled by Prof Nadeem Qureshi, head of retina at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, and signed by Professor Arif Khan, head of ophthalmology at PIMS.

Medical findings showed unaided visual acuity of 6/24 (partial) in the right eye and 6/9 in the left, improving to 6/9 and 6/6, respectively with corrective lenses. Slit-lamp examination found the anterior segments and corneas clear in both eyes. The vitreous was clear with mild haze and minor internal spots observed.

Doctors noted redness and dilated vessels in the right eye of PTI founder Imran Khan with four to five cotton-wool spots, while the left eye’s vision remained normal. Swelling in the affected eye has begun to subside, and vision has improved from 6/36 to 6/9 (partial), which was described as encouraging.

The report recommends continued use of prescribed eye drops, including Nevanac, Cosopt and Systane Ultra and continuation of ongoing treatment.