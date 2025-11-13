PTI pledges Struggle for protection of Judicial Independence, constitution

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary meeting declared the 27th Amendment a conspiracy against democracy, ARY News reported.

A press release was issued by the PTI after the conclusion of the meeting, which was presided over by the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA), Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

The PTI parliamentary committee unanimously rejected the 27th Amendment and also announced plans to stage a peaceful protest against this unconstitutional measure on Friday.

The members of the PTI parliamentary committee expressed determination for the stability of the constitutional institutions.

The meeting expressed grave concerns over the illegal detention of the founding chairman of the party, Imran Khan. Mahmood Khan Achakzai claimed that the founding chairman is an embodiment of the survival of democracy, and he reiterated that the people are standing with Imran Khan.

The meeting appreciated the resolutions of the peace Jirga held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and also demanded immediate implementation of the resolutions related to peace and stability.

Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the 27th Amendment is a violation of the Constitution and traditions. Asad Qaiser paid tributes to Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah for their resignations against the passing of the 27th Amendment.

“We will continue to struggle for the protection of the Constitution and independence of the judiciary,” the PTI parliamentary party meeting said in its press release.