PTI, PML-Q agree on three names for caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has agreed on three candidates for the Punjab caretaker chief minister (CM), ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the PTI and PML-Q decided on three candidates for the post of Punjab caretaker chief minister (CM) – Ahmed Nawaz Sukhira, Naseer Khan, and Nasir Khosa.

Outgoing Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi announced the names while speaking to the journalists outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, where the two had deliberated on the matter.

Pervaiz Elahi noted one of the names suggested by the PTI was likely to be finalised for caretaker chief minister, adding that the names would be sent to the governor.

In response to a question regarding his party’s merger with the PTI, the PML-Q leader said a final decision in this regard would be taken tomorrow.

“PTI have asked us to merge into the party as it will be beneficial for both the parties and strengthen the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf as well,” he added.

Responding to another question, Pervaiz Elahi said that the preparations for introducing a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif were “100 percent complete”.

The outgoing CM also shared the names on Twitter, saying that the names would now be sent to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman. He urged the opposition to “think with an open heart” and said that if it did, he could see a consensus being reached.

A day earlier, the Punjab Assembly was dissolved as Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Punjab wrote: “I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.”

“I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward,” Baligh ur Rehman wrote.

The development came after Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi obtained vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly during a special session of the provincial assembly in the wee hours of Thursday.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan chaired the session in which PTI leader and Member Punjab Assembly Mian Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution expressing confidence in the Chief Minister.

As per details, 186 members of ruling coalition reposed confidence in leadership of Chief Minister while opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) boycotted the session.

