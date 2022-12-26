PTI, PML-Q’s joint parliamentary party meeting summoned

Lahore: A joint parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has been summoned on January 2 to chalk out strategy for the vote of confidence, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, the decision was taken during an advisory meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chaired by former prime minister Imran Khan.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi represented PML-Q in the advisory meeting. Sources told ARY News that during the meeting, the participants discussed the strategy for vote of confidence, to be taken by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi.

According to the sources, the presence of all the members should be ensured in Lahore a day before the strategy consultation for taking the Chief Minister’s vote of confidence.

Sources claimed that that the former premier had summoned a joint parliamentary party meeting to chalk out strategy for the vote of confidence. Lawmakers of both political parties have been directed to ensure attendance at the meeting.

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that the vote of confidence will be held before January 11 while general elections are likely to be held in April.

While talking to senior journalists, Imran Khan said that he is not in contact with the establishment. He predicted that general elections are going to be held in April.

“When two assemblies are dissolved then they are bound to hold general elections. We still don’t care if elections are postponed even after the dissolution of the assemblies.”

Khan said that they did not dissolve the assemblies immediately but after consulting the allies. He expressed hopes that they will manage to take the vote of confidence before January 11.

The PTI chief expressed full confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. He said that he is sure that Pervaiz Elahi will dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

