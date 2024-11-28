PTI political committee consults over situation after party protest

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the political committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad held consultations over the situation after the party’s protest, ARY News reported.

The meeting also considered over legal steps after alleged losses of life in incidents during the protest.

The party likely to announce black day after the protest incidents. The PTI is expected to announce soon a formal line of action in this regard.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that the PTI will continue its sit-in across Pakistan despite the crackdown against party workers in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Mansehra, Ali Amin Gandapur claimed that the PTI has always held peaceful protests, upholding the supremacy of law and democracy.

He said the PTI workers were subjected to violence and their peaceful protest was met with gunfire when they protested against these injustices.

The chief minister made it clear that the sit-in will continue until the party’s demands are met.