PTI prioritising faceless victims over Kurram killings: Siddiqui 

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Monday slammed PTI for making hue and cry over the loss of imaginary, unnamed lives without funerals or graves, while conveniently ignoring the 131 forgotten bodies lost in Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement posted on his social media account X, Siddiqui, who also serves as the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, expressed his concerns over PTI’s apparent disregard for the victims of Kurram.

He said “The tragic incident in Kurram has claimed 131 innocent lives, each with a name, a funeral prayer, and a grave. Despite the devastating impact on families and communities, PTI seems to have overlooked this.”

The statement came after PTI made several claims that their workers were shot dead during Islamabad protest.

PTI initiated its march towards Islamabad on November 24, following a final call from its founder. The government had set up roadblocks in an attempt to prevent the protesters, but they managed to break through and reached the Blue Area.

Later, law enforcement agencies launched a major operation to disperse the protesters.

Police and Rangers successfully cleared Blue Area of PTI demonstrators, and by the end of the operation, the protesters began returning to their homes.