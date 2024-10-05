11 KP Police officers, Afghan nationals among PTI protestors arrested

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed that a total of 11 officers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and 120 Afghan nationals were arrested among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking alongside IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Naqvi described how the protest, led by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, escalated into violence, including firing at police resulting in injuring several policemen.

According to Naqvi, a total of 564 individuals were arrested during the crackdown, including 11 KP police officers who were reportedly involved in the protest.

The minister stressed that while there were wishes from some quarters for casualties, but no lives were lost. However, due to the firing of protestors 75 Punjab police officers and 31 Islamabad officers were injured, with one in serious condition.

Naqvi claimed that the protesters’ goal was to stay until October 17 and disrupt the peace of Islamabad, while he commended the police for maintaining restraint.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that at first, the police thought the individuals were protesters, but it turned out they were KP police officers, adding that the arrested individuals were well-trained, armed, and used regular weapons.

He further noted that legal action would be taken against those responsible for calling the protest – including the armed protesters – which turned into violence.