After NACTA’s alert, KP govt warns of terrorism risks during PTI protest

PESHAWAR: After the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department has also issued a threat alert regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, citing terrorism concerns, ARY News reported.

The alert issued by the Home Department mentions that Khwariji militants are planning a suicide bombing during the PTI protest. Authorities have been advised to take security measures against potential terrorist threats.

Earlier, the NACTA had issued a similar warning about the risk of attacks during PTI’s protest.

According to the details, NACTA advised provincial governments to implement the strictest security measures, warning that the Khwarij may attempt to carry out terrorist attacks during PTI’s protest.

The intelligence report issued by NACTA also suggested the possibility of Khwarij militants entering Pakistan from Afghanistan, and there are concerns that they may target major cities with terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, the PTI has confirmed that it will not call off the November 24 protest, with large convoys from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) set to leave for Islamabad by 10 a.m.

Sources within the party say that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will oversee the coordination of the convoys and may lead any of them, with a large number of workers expected to join him.

It is pertinent to note that Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, will not be participating in any of the protests or rallies.

On November 23, PTI’s political committee issued a press statement after last night session, in which they decided that the party will not take back its call given for protest on Nov-24 (tomorrow).

“The PTI’s peaceful protest movement will begin on Nov-24 (Sunday) and the party’s convoys from all cities of Pakistan will move towards Islamabad,” the party said in its statement.

“The movement will be continued until it achieves its set targets,” the party stated.

The PTI has demanded release of its arrested leaders, workers and the founder of the party. It has also demanded abrogation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment and restoration of the real mandate given in February 08 election.

The political committee of the PTI also taken notice of the deteriorating economic situation and increasing incidents of terrorism.