PTI all set to hold protest outside ECP office today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a peaceful protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) head office in Islamabad today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

While addressing the party’s National Council meeting this Tuesday, Imran Khan announced to hold a protest outside ECP office and demanded the resignation of the CEC.

“PTI will hold a peaceful protest out ECP office on Thursday against the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja,” he said and reiterated his demand for the immediate resignation of the election commissioner.

He accused the CEC of being “partisan and dishonest” and alleged that Sikandar Sultan Raja tried to sabotage the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “Countries like India and Iran are using electronic voting machines but unfortunately our ECP chief has denied holding polls through EVMs.”

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday vowed that the government will not grant PTI supporters permission to protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as it falls in Islamabad’s high-security “Red Zone” area.

While addressing a press conference today along with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah said that PTI has planned to create chaos in the name of the protest against ECP. He expressed suspicions that he received reports about a possible attack against ECP by the PTI workers tomorrow.

He said that there is a ban enforced in Red Zone for any kind of protests. “I am warning PTI to refrain from entering Red Zone tomorrow. PTI can stage a protest at the designated venue by judiciary and the government will also provide security to the protestors.”

