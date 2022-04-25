PTI protest: ECP Sindh seeks foolproof security measures

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan has sought foolproof security from the concerned authorities in view of the upcoming protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ouside the ECP offices, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PTI had announced to stage protests outside ECP offices across the country.

The ECP Sindh demanded the concerned authorities to devise a foolproof security plan. They demanded the deployment of police and Rangers to avoid any untoward situation during the PTI protest.

In another move, the Islamabad police department has devised a foolproof security plan ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters.

The ECP officials demanded the IG Islamabad finalise foolproof security arrangements in view of the PTI protest tomorrow.

The police chief said that PTI rallies will not be allowed to enter Red Zone. Only PTI lawmakers will be allowed to enter Red Zone.

According to a police report, the PTI protest will not be provocative, however, the entrance point for Red Zone will be opened from Margala Road. Police told the media that Red Zone is being sealed by placing containers.

Superintendents Police (SPs) will be deployed at Margala Road, Serena Chowk and Express Chowk along with 1,500 cops and 300 Rangers personnel, whereas, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials will perform security duties on the check posts around the Red Zone, sources said.

Sources told ARY News that a prison van was also summoned at the site and barbed wires are being installed.

