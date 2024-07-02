PTI to protest against expensive electricity and taxes: Asad Qaisar

PESHAWAR: Former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has called the hike in electricity tariff and taxes as unacceptable, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Asad Qaisar, a central leader of the PTI announced the party’s protest meetings against expensive electricity and new taxes.

He announced public meetings of the PTI on July 5 at Mansehra and July 6 in Islamabad against new taxes and hike in power tariffs.

“We are with the people over the matter,” he said. “The government has to take back illegal taxes being imposed over the people,” he said.

Asad Qaisar also demanded a mechanism to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

Asad Qaiser and JUI-F head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman recently decided on strong opposition to the fiscal year 2024-25 budget.

JUI-F chief and PTI leader in a meeting expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and agreed to play a constructive role in the National Assembly, opposing the budget 2024 together.

They rejected the budget terming it an International Monetary Fund (IMF) and anti-people budget.

Asad Qaiser and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman emphasized the need for brotherly relations with Afghanistan, establishing economic corridors at crossing points.

The meeting also decided to form a political committee to resolve reservations between the two parties and determine the future political strategy.