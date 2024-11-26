Gohar criticizes govt actions, hopes for founder’s early release

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, has urged the government to refrain from filing cases against innocent individuals, ARY News reported.
On Tuesday, Barrister Gohar took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his concerns amid ongoing PTI protest and escalating tensions between the government and PTI.
In his post, Barrister Gohar appealed to the government to avoid targeting PTI workers with false cases. He also urged PTI workers and supporters to remain peaceful during their struggle. Additionally, he expressed hope for the early release of PTI founder Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated.
This development came after, the federal government decided to arrest PTI protesters moving towards D-Chowk.
As per details citing sources, the government ordered law enforcement agencies to arrest the PTI workers including the leadership leading the march moving towards D-Chowk.
Addressing the media in D-Chowk, Naqvi added that the protest would fizzle out in minutes if law-enforcement agencies chose to fire on them.
Naqvi added that there was a ‘secret’ leadership in the party that was actually calling the shots and causing the situation to deteriorate.
Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the Rangers personnel killed in yesterday’s clashes, stating that the nation salutes their sacrifice in the line of duty. He vowed that their sacrifices would not be in vain, assuring that those responsible for the attack would be brought to justice.
Naqvi expressed solidarity with the families of the fallen Rangers, pledging continued support. He also confirmed that instructions have been given to provide the best possible medical care to the injured Rangers and police officers.
Similarly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday demanded decisive action against PTI protest in light of recent political unrest.
Siddiqui in his statement said we have to decide whether a group involved in creating chaos and violence should still be recognized as a political party.?
“Which party in history has ever used provincial resources to launch an assault on the federation? Which party has resorted to firing, tear gas, killings of personnel, and injuring hundreds?” PML-N lawmaker Irfan Siddiqui asked.
He further stated that after the events of May 9, PTI lost the ground of being recognised as a political party, yet it was given undue leniency. “The result of this extended concession is that under the guise of political flags, a bloodthirsty mob has marched towards Islamabad, leaving bodies in its wake,” he remarked.
Siddiqui warned that when the state responds to the assault, the ‘rioter’ group will portray itself as a victim and cry for political rights. “It’s time for a decisive action regarding PTI. Any further delay will come at a higher cost,” he asserted.
PTI protest led by Bushra Bibi and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur is in Islamabad and according to security sources four Rangers and 25 policemen have been martyred in the violent protests so far.