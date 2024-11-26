Gohar criticizes govt actions, hopes for founder’s early release

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, has urged the government to refrain from filing cases against innocent individuals, ARY News reported.

On Tuesday, Barrister Gohar took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his concerns amid ongoing PTI protest and escalating tensions between the government and PTI.

In his post, Barrister Gohar appealed to the government to avoid targeting PTI workers with false cases. He also urged PTI workers and supporters to remain peaceful during their struggle. Additionally, he expressed hope for the early release of PTI founder Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated.

This development came after, the federal government decided to arrest PTI protesters moving towards D-Chowk.

As per details citing sources, the government ordered law enforcement agencies to arrest the PTI workers including the leadership leading the march moving towards D-Chowk.

Addressing the media in D-Chowk, Naqvi added that the protest would fizzle out in minutes if law-enforcement agencies chose to fire on them.

Read More: Govt ‘decides’ to arrest PTI protesters moving towards D-Chowk

Naqvi added that there was a ‘secret’ leadership in the party that was actually calling the shots and causing the situation to deteriorate.