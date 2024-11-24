Govt employees ‘barred’ from participating in PTI protest

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa establishment department has issued a notification to all government employees, directing them to remain apolitical and refrain from participating in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, ARY News reported.

The notification, issued on the directives of the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warned government employees against using official machinery, tools, and resources to support any political party.

The government employees were directed to avoid participating in political rallies, processions, and demonstrations, as it would be a violation of government rules and regulations.

The department has warned that action will be taken against employees who fail to comply with these directives.

In response to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad, authorities have completely sealed the entry and exit points of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

PTI is all set to hold a countrywide protest today on the call of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Containers have been placed on major routes, including Faizabad Flyover, with heavy police deployment in the area.

Key roads such as Murree Road, Motorway, Rawat, T-Chowk, Taxila, Margalla, and Mandrah have been blocked, along with major highways like Murree Expressway, Hazara Expressway, and connecting roads from Punjab.

Over 6,000 police personnel have been deployed across Rawalpindi, with security arrangements tightened.

Police conducted raids throughout the night to detain PTI workers, resulting in the arrest of over 170 activists from various areas. Prisoner transport buses have been brought into the city to manage detainees.

Emergency measures have been implemented in hospitals, and rescue agencies have been put on high alert. Additionally, mobile internet services have been suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Attock to prevent the spread of protest-related information.

Naqvi-Gohar contact

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached out to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar following directives issued by the Islamabad High Court.

During their conversation, Minister Naqvi emphasized adherence to the court’s decision, stating, “We are bound by the Islamabad High Court’s order. No processions, sit-ins, or rallies can be permitted under the current circumstances.”

The minister also briefed Barrister Gohar on the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from Belarus, led by the Belarusian President.

The 80-member delegation is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on November 24 and will remain in the city until November 27. The Belarusian President is set to arrive on November 25.