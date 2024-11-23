Hospitals on high alert ahead of PTI Islamabad protest

ISLAMABAD: The hospitals in Islamabad have been put on high alert ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Poly Clinic Hospital will remain on high alert until further notice.

The notification stated that the hospitals have been directed to make necessary arrangements to deal with any emergency situation that may arise during the protest.

The notification mentioned that leaves for professors, doctors, nurses, and staff at PIMS and Poly Clinic have been cancelled.

The hospitals’ emergency departments have been instructed to be prepared for emergency situations, and consultants, surgeons, and CMOS at federal hospitals have been directed to be on call.

Focal persons have also been appointed at PIMS and Poly Clinic to handle emergency situations.

It is to be noted that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has given a call for countrywide protests on November 24.

In a separate development, the government of Punjab has imposed section 144 across the province ahead of PTI protest in Islamabad on November 24.

As per the notification, section 144 will be in effect from Saturday, November 23 to Monday, November 25.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that “anyone coming to Islamabad to create lawlessness must be arrested”.

Mohsin Naqvi said that none of them coming to capital city to cause lawless acts must not be allowed to return back.

Interior Minister who had been on a morale boosting visit of the police this morning said, “A delegation of Belarus arriving tomorrow and the President of Belarus will visit Pakistan on day after tomorrow, we have to keep Islamabad secured at any cost”, the minister told the policemen.

“Police Force has to work as a team, no one will be allowed to create a law-and-order situation at any cost,” interior minister said in his address.