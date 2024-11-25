PTI protest: Lahore police issue traffic update

Lahore police on Monday said that the city’s traffic flow is normal, with most entry and exit points open after the PTI protest.

According to Lahore Traffic Police spokesperson, traffic is moving in and out of the city through Ravi Bridge, Old Ravi Bridge, and Sagian Bridge.

Entry to Lahore is accessible via Thokar Niaz Baig and Multan Road, while Raiwind Road, Ferozepur Road, and Gajjumata are also open for traffic.

However, the Motorway, Eastern Bypass, and Babu Sabu are currently inaccessible due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest.

Furthermore, all interchanges on the Lahore Ring Road are fully closed for traffic.

Citizens have been advised to check with the police helpline (15) before planning their journeys.

Read more: Punjab University postpones exams for one week

On Sunday, Punjab University announced to postpone the examinations for another week.

A notification was issued by the authorities in this regard. The spokesperson of the university said that the on-campus mid-term examinations, scheduled to begin on November 25, have been postponed for one week.

The spokesperson, however, stated that university classes will continue as usual.

The Head of Departments (HoDs) will continue to attend lectures in their relevant departments online, physically or in a hybrid mode, the notification stated.

Last week also, the Punjab University had postponed all of the scheduled examinations for one week, shifting the classes to online due to the heavy smog situation in the province.

The university administration had also instructed all the staff to work from home, saying that all the meetings would be held online.